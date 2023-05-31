Ukraine receives $1.25 billion in budget support from US

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. has provided Ukraine with another $1.25 billion in budget support under the World Bank’s PEACE project, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on May 31.

The funds will be used to finance Ukraine’s social and humanitarian expenses, Shmyhal added.

The Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) project aims to partially compensate Ukraine’s expenditures unrelated to security and defense.

It helps Kyiv finance pensions, social assistance to people with low income and children with disabilities, wages to medical and emergency workers, grants to internally displaced persons, etc.

According to the Finance Ministry, Ukraine has received 14.5 billion from international donors under the PEACE project.