Ukraine received over $41 billion in international aid in 2024, finance minister says

by Daria Shulzhenko and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 30, 2024 11:29 AM 2 min read
Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko arrives at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Finance Ministry received $41.7 billion in international aid in 2024, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said in a televized statement on Dec. 30.

The international aid helped Ukraine to ensure full social payments amid significant defense expenditures, he said.

"This year, we have already secured $41.7 billion in aid from our partners, which allowed us to fully fund pensions, salaries in the education and healthcare sectors, and the entire humanitarian-social system," Marchenko said.

On Dec. 25, in response to Russia's mass attack on the country on Christmas Day, President Joe Biden directed the Pentagon to "continue its surge" of weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

On Dec. 27, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials, that the U.S. is planning to send $1.25 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Officials said the announcement is expected to come on Dec. 30.

Also on Dec. 27, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), in coordination with the World Bank under the PEACE in Ukraine program, has delivered $485 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

"The funds will be allocated to compensate for social and humanitarian expenditures in the state budget," Shmyhal said.

Ukraine ends year battered, with Russian troops pushing north, east, and south
The entire year 2024 saw Ukrainian troops on the back foot, losing territory to the advancing Russian troops in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast and eastern Donetsk Oblast. Russia captured Avdiivka — an industrial city in Donetsk Oblast — in February, kickstarting Moscow’s offensives all across the regi…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Daria Shulzhenko, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

11:59 PM

Ukraine to appoint first Military Ombudsman, Zelensky says.

"Together with the new commissioner, the human rights community, and the Ministry of Defense, we will draft a corresponding bill on the Military Ombudsman and establish the institutional framework for its operation," Zelensky said on Dec. 29.
10:37 PM

16-year-old arrested in Russia over anti-government school poster.

The child, who the Kyiv Independent has chosen not to identify, allegedly put up posters titled "Heroes of Russia" with photos of Denis Kapustin and Aleksiy Levkin on Dec. 26. Kapustin and Levkin are fighters in the Russian Volunteer Corps, a militant group established by Kapustin who has fought alongside Ukraine and opposes the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
9:01 PM

Latvia to provide over 1,000 drones to Ukraine.

Latvia will transfer over 1,000 "combat drones of various types" to Ukraine through the international drone coalition, the country's Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced on social media on Dec. 28.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.