Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine names suspects for sabotage at military warehouses in Luhansk Oblast, Czech Republic

by Dinara Khalilova September 29, 2023 4:01 PM 2 min read
An Ukrainian forces helicopter flies over burning military depots in city of Svatove, Lugansk Oblast, on Oct. 30, 2015. (ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation reported on Sept. 29 that it had identified Russian special service employees involved in the cases of sabotage at military warehouses in Ukraine and the Czech Republic in 2014-2015.

The suspects include Alexander Mishkin and Anatoly Chepiga, accused of poisoning the Skripal family in the English city of Salisbury in 2018.

According to a joint investigation by the Bureau and Czech law enforcement, Mishkin and Chepiga "played an important role" in the 2014 blow-up of military depots in the Czech Republic storing aid for Ukraine.

Overcoming setbacks, NATO-trained brigade breaches Surovikin line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Editor’s note: The soldiers featured in this article are identified by first name and callsign only for security reasons. ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST – Even months before it started, just the idea of Ukraine’s large-scale counteroffensive in 2023 carried on its shoulders a historic weight. Having held bac…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Russian saboteurs used a similar scheme on Oct. 29, 2015, to cause a fire at a warehouse in Luhansk Oblast's Svatove, which destroyed 76 pieces of military equipment and over 3,000 tons of missiles and ammunition, the Bureau wrote. On that day, three Ukrainian soldiers and one civilian were killed, while Kyiv lost assets worth over Hr 71 million ($1.9 million).

The Bureau charged members of an organized group responsible for the two sabotage operations, which includes former and acting top-level officials within Russia's military.

A Ukrainian citizen who joined Russian proxy forces in Luhansk Oblast in 2014 was also charged, the investigators wrote, adding that he operated a drone that dropped explosives on the Svatove warehouse.

The Bureau also plans to charge 50 more Russian special service officers who "committed sabotage in Ukraine and the EU, and may continue to do so even now" and share their findings with EU's law enforcement agencies.

Deadly drone arms race intensifies as Ukraine, Russia embrace the future of war
At this stage of a war that could last years more, both Ukraine and Russia are getting serious with their drone game: ramping up production while always looking to come up with new innovations.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.