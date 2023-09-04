Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine makes appearance at Burning Man festival

by Alexandra Keeler and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 4, 2023 2:16 PM 3 min read
The installation "The Hedgehog Temple" presented by Ukraine's "Kurenivka" team at the Burning Man music and arts festival, on Aug. 27-Sept. 4, 2023, in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, U.S. (Oleksandr Slobodianyk / Kurenivkа)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine made an appearance at this year's annual Burning Man music and arts festival, taking place from Aug. 27 to Sept. 4 in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, U.S.

Burning Man is a massive annual counterculture gathering known for its principles of "radical inclusivity and openness."

Traditionally held on the playa of Nevada's Black Rock Desert, it transforms into "a temporary metropolis" dedicated to fostering an inclusive community, celebrating art, promoting self-expression, and emphasizing self-reliance, according to the Burning Man's website. Each year, the festival culminates with attendees igniting a towering wooden effigy.

One Ukrainian installation stood out — a 26-foot-tall, 13-foot-wide wooden structure reminiscent of how sculptures and monuments in Ukrainian cities are shielded from missile attacks. Within this wooden box, an eight-meter-high metal sculpture of a phoenix emerged.

On Aug. 31, the box was symbolically set ablaze, allowing the metal phoenix to rise from the ashes. The phoenix's shape also bears a resemblance to the Ukrainian trident.

Ellen Lopatkina, the lead producer of this project and a Ukrainian American, explained to CNN that the artwork symbolizes "the rebirth of our identity." She added, "The fire, the cleansing, the forging, and the revelation that there was something inside that is not just complete collapse... resonated deeply with people."

A Ukrainian installation called “Phoenix” at the Burning Man music and arts festival, which took place from Aug. 27 to Sept. 4 in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, U.S. (Andrii Ivanchenko)
A Ukrainian installation called “Phoenix” at the Burning Man music and arts festival, which took place from Aug. 27 to Sept. 4 in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, U.S. (Andrii Ivanchenko)
A Ukrainian installation called “Phoenix” at the Burning Man music and arts festival, which took place from Aug. 27 to Sept. 4 in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, U.S. (Andrii Ivanchenko)
A Ukrainian installation called “Phoenix” at the Burning Man music and arts festival, which took place from Aug. 27 to Sept. 4 in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, U.S. (Andrii Ivanchenko)

Another group of Ukrainian participants, known as the "Kurenivka" team, presented an installation dedicated to fallen soldiers. Named "The Hedgehog Temple," this installation featured a seven-meter-high stainless steel hedgehog composed of anti-tank hedgehogs arranged in the shape of the animal, along with camouflage netting.

This sculpture symbolizes "protection, fear, and strength—emotions that Ukrainians experience daily," as described by artist and photographer Oleksandr Slobodianyk in a Facebook post detailing the event.

Within the central area of the Temple, underneath the hedgehog's belly, an exposition recounted the stories of those who lost their lives while defending Ukraine during Russia's full-scale war. It paid tribute to diverse creatives who may have been part of the festival this year.

Slobodianyk expressed their dual mission, saying, "We have two primary objectives: to remind the world that the war continues and to raise funds for ambulances and evacuations for our defenders."

A QR code was displayed in the Temple for attendees to donate to support their fundraising partner. Collaborating with the Leleka Foundation, a non-profit organization, their joint goal is to raise $1 million to purchase twenty evacuation vehicles, which will aid Ukrainian defenders.

The installation "The Hedgehog Temple" presented by Ukraine's "Kurenivka" team at the Burning Man music and arts festival, on Aug. 27-Sept. 4, 2023, in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, U.S. (Oleksandr Slobodianyk / Kurenivkа)
The installation "The Hedgehog Temple" presented by Ukraine's "Kurenivka" team at the Burning Man music and arts festival, on Aug. 27-Sept. 4, 2023, in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, U.S. (Oleksandr Slobodianyk / Kurenivkа)
Authors: Alexandra Keeler, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.