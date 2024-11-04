Ukraine, Lithuania to produce drones, electronic warfare under new memorandum

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine and Lithuania signed a defense industry memorandum of understanding, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Nov. 4.

Under the document, Kyiv and Vilnius will jointly produce drones and parts for them, ammunition and components, and electronic warfare systems.

"Lithuania is our loyal friend who helps us diplomatically, economically and, most importantly, militarily," Umerov said.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military support worth over 683 million euros (approximately $763 million).

The parties also discussed plans for 2025 aimed at providing Kyiv with more military assistance, and analyzed Russia's plans for the fall and winter.

In addition, Ukraine's intelligence shared with Vilnius detailed information on the battlefield situation.

In September, Vilnius announced plans to allocate 10 million euros ($11 million) to buy new Ukrainian-made Palianytsia missile-drones for Kyiv.