Ukraine, Lithuania to produce drones, electronic warfare under new memorandum

by Kateryna Denisova November 4, 2024 9:50 PM 1 min read
Strategic Industries Minister Herman Smetanin, Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas and Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the defense industry on Nov. 4, 2024. (Ukraine's Defense Ministry)
Ukraine and Lithuania signed a defense industry memorandum of understanding, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Nov. 4.

Under the document, Kyiv and Vilnius will jointly produce drones and parts for them, ammunition and components, and electronic warfare systems.

"Lithuania is our loyal friend who helps us diplomatically, economically and, most importantly, militarily," Umerov said.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military support worth over 683 million euros (approximately $763 million).

The parties also discussed plans for 2025 aimed at providing Kyiv with more military assistance, and analyzed Russia's plans for the fall and winter.

In addition, Ukraine's intelligence shared with Vilnius detailed information on the battlefield situation.

In September, Vilnius announced plans to allocate 10 million euros ($11 million) to buy new Ukrainian-made Palianytsia missile-drones for Kyiv.

Lithuanian FM: West ‘chose to be caught off guard’ by Russia’s invasion
Sitting on NATO’s eastern frontier, Lithuania has been punching above its weight when it comes to aiding Ukraine. Ranked among the top military donors in terms of GDP per capita, the country of 2.8 million has provided Ukraine with helicopters, drones, armored vehicles, and air defenses, not to men…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
10:04 AM

German Foreign Minister Baerbock arrives in Kyiv.

"We are countering this brutality with our humanity and support, so that Ukrainians can not only survive the winter, but so that their country can survive," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said upon arrival.
