Ukraine launches major train route connecting Lviv and Warsaw

by Lance Luo October 16, 2023 1:58 AM 1 min read
A Warsaw-bound passenger car on Oct. 15, 2023, the day Ukraine launched a train route between Lviv and Warsaw. (Oleksandr Shevchenko / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) launched a direct train route between Lviv and Warsaw on Oct. 15, the state-owned railway company announced.

This marks the first time in 18 years that the Lviv-Warsaw route has been in operation.

A trip from Lviv to Warsaw takes about nine hours and the route is expected to operate daily carrying 500 passengers, according to Polish media.

Around 2 million Ukrainians live and work in Poland, including refugees who crossed the border following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Passengers will have to transfer train carriages in Rava-Ruska, a Ukrainian town around 10 kilometers from the Polish border, because of differences in track gauges.

The new direct service is a joint effort between Ukrainian Railways, Ukraine’s government-owned rail operator, and Poland’s SKPL transport company.

“It took us more than six months to implement this project, in particular, to agree all the details with the Polish side and to open the checkpoint. From now on, 10 more localities in Ukraine will be connected by rail to Warsaw and Lublin,” said Yevhen Lashchenko, chairman of Ukrainian Railway’s board of directors.

The project's launch comes on the same day as Poland's parliamentary elections. Exit polls show that Warsaw's opposition bloc is set to take power, signaling renewed Polish support for Ukraine.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
