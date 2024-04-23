Skip to content
Ukraine War Economy Tracker, Center for Economic Strategy
Monthly chart: Ukraine braces for tough summer months as Russia renews attacks on energy infrastructure

by Maksym Samoiliuk April 23, 2024 3:22 PM 2 min read
A view of the destroyed engine room of Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Oblast after a Russian missile attack on April 11, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
The following is a chart based off of data originally published in the Kyiv-based Center of Economic Strategy's "Ukraine War Economy Tracker." The Kyiv Independent is republishing it with permission.

Ukraine is forced to rely on electricity imports after Russian attacks

Net commercial exports of electricity, MWh

Positive net exports
Negative net exports

Source: entso-a • Difference between incoming and outgoing scheduled Commercial Exchanges from Ukraine, Border-Country, total for all countries bordering Ukraine

On April 11, Russia carried out another large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure — the third since the beginning of 2024 — destroying the Trypillia thermal power plant, the largest such plant near Kyiv, with a missile strike.

Missile attacks in recent weeks have almost completely destroyed Ukraine's thermal power generation and have also severely damaged some Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants, such as the Dnipro hydroelectric power station.

Ukraine's power grid currently relies almost entirely on nuclear power plants, which are also supported by wind and solar power plants — although the latter's production is heavily dependent on weather conditions.

Data on electricity consumption in Ukraine has disappeared from public access since the start of the full-scale invasion, but trends in the energy sector can be assessed using net electricity exports — that is, the extent to which Ukraine exports more electricity than it imports.

Electricity imports from all of Ukraine's neighboring countries (except Belarus and Russia, with which Ukraine has no connection) have repeatedly become a lifeline for the country.

After the recent intensification of Russian attacks, Ukraine has been forced to import extremely large amounts of electricity on some days. Consumption traditionally drops in Spring due to better weather, and under normal circumstances, Ukraine would be exporting electricity.

Summer is coming, when people and businesses will start to actively use air conditioners to cool their premises, putting a load on the grid comparable to winter peaks.

Will the Ukrainian power system be able to cope with this challenge? One thing is for sure: Ukraine needs more Western air defense systems to at least preserve what is left.

Rebuilding Kyiv Oblast power plant possible but ‘futile’ without air defense, Centerenergo says
The Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Oblast can be restored with international help but this will be “futile” without more air defense, Andrii Hota, the chair of Ukraine’s state energy company Centerenergo’s supervisory board, told Voice of America on April 11.
Maksym Samoiliuk
Maksym Samoiliuk
Maksym is an economist at the Kyiv-based Center for Economic Strategy, where he has been working since 2021 researching issues of macro-sustainability, and monetary and fiscal policy. Maksym holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, where he is currently completing a Master’s degree in Economics with a concentration in innovation strategies development.Read more
