Ukraine imposes sanctions against 200 individuals

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law a new set of sanctions targeting 199 Russians and one Ukrainian citizen on Feb. 12.

The measures are predominantly economic and will remain in effect for 50 years.

The only Ukrainian on the list is Yurii Сhernichuk, a former deputy chief engineer at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant seized by Russia. On Dec. 1, Energoatom, Ukraine’s state enterprise operating nuclear plants, said it had fired Сhernichuk for collaboration with the Russian occupiers. He allegedly agreed to become the Russia-appointed director of the plant.

Employees of Rosatom, a Russian state-owned nuclear power company, are also on the sanctions list. Among them is Rosatom’s supervisory board member Yuriy Ushakov, a Russian diplomat and an advisor to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on foreign policy issues.