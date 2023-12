This audio is created with AI assistance

The Energy Company of Ukraine, one of the biggest energy suppliers in the country, imported electricity with a capacity of 1 megawatt from Slovakia in test mode. “The technical possibility of importing electricity from Europe to Ukraine is another tool for stabilizing our energy system,” the company said. Since Oct. 10, Russia launched over 300 strikes on Ukraine’s power stations, damaging around a third of the country’s energy-generating capacity.