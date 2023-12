This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the State Emergency Service, more than 152,000 explosives, including nearly 2,000 aerial bombs, have been defused since the start of Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine. The Interior Ministry earlier reported that pyrotechnic units had demined over 2 million hectares of Ukrainian territory, while 30 million hectares still need demining. The ministry said that the complete cleaning of the territory could take as many as 10 years.