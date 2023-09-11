Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine, Germany to build wind farm in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone

by Dinara Khalilova September 11, 2023 9:57 PM 2 min read
Representatives of the Ukrainian government and German company NOTUS energy sign a memorandum of cooperation on the construction of a wind power plant in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone on Sept. 11, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government and the German company NOTUS energy have agreed to jointly build a wind power plant in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, capable of providing electricity to almost 1,000 households.

All sides signed a memorandum of cooperation on the construction project on Sept. 11, according to Ukraine's Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

Chornobyl Exclusion Zone encompasses a 30-kilometer radius surrounding the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which lies around 130 kilometers north of Kyiv. Most of the exclusion zone has remained abandoned since the Chornobyl nuclear disaster occurred in 1986.

Chornobyl nuclear disaster
The Chornobyl nuclear accident occurred on April 26, 1986, at around 1 a.m. when one of the plant’s nuclear reactors exploded during a planned test. The explosion forever marred the surrounding environment and contaminated a 150,000-square-kilometer swath of land in the nexus between Ukraine, Belaru…
The Kyiv IndependentHaley Zehrung

The project will bring investments and new jobs, contributing to Ukraine's energy independence, the development of green technologies, and the state's enrichment, the ministry wrote.

"Even before the full-scale invasion, we had strategic plans to transform the Chornobyl zone into a recovery zone. The war hasn't changed them, but temporarily suspended," said Deputy Ecology Minister Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi.

"The partnership with NOTUS energy is a positive example for international investors that the Exclusion Zone is an attractive and promising area for the development of renewable energy and other environmentally friendly technical solutions."

The announcement came amid German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's fourth visit to Kyiv since the beginning of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine.

"One focus of Foreign Minister Baerbock's visit will therefore be on the measures being taken by Ukraine to ensure and protect (energy) supplies to the population, not least in the upcoming winter," Germany's Foreign Ministry wrote upon Baerbock's arrival.

"In the midst of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the area affected by the nuclear accident almost forty years ago may thus become a symbol of clean, climate-friendly energy, providing Kyiv with green electricity," the ministry added about the future wind farm.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.