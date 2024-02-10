Skip to content
Ukraine funding bill moves closer to passage

by Rachel Amran February 10, 2024 5:32 AM 2 min read
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 5, 2023. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Senate voted Friday evening local time to move the $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan closer to being passed in the upper chamber despite Republican objections. Votes were split 64-19 with only 14 Republicans voting in favor.

The bill now has a better chance of passing in the upper chamber. According to The Hill, Friday's vote allows senators to amend the bill.

Senators reportedly spent most of Friday negotiating amendments to the bill that previously included bipartisan border security provisions.

After Republicans blocked the combined bill earlier this week, Senate leadership separated the foreign aid package into a stand-alone bill.

Senators voted to proceed with the stripped-down foreign aid package the following day.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated that Friday's vote 'keeps the process of passing the emergency national security package moving forward on the Senate floor.'

Schumer reportedly asked Senate Republicans to work with him and the rest of the chamber to reach a deal on amendments 'so we can move this bill more quickly.'

The new version of the bill includes $60 billion for Ukraine, $14.1 billion in aid to Israel, $9.2 billion in humanitarian assistance, and $4.8 billion to support regional partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

Author: Rachel Amran
Ukraine funding bill moves closer to passage.

