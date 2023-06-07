Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
France signs agreement on debt repayment suspension for Ukraine

by Haley Zehrung June 7, 2023 7:16 AM 1 min read
Ukraine and France signed an agreement on official debt repayment suspension on June 6, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry announced on its website.

“Suspending payments on the official debt will reduce the debt burden on the State Budget of Ukraine and direct funds to finance priority needs and support the war-affected economy,” said Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko about the signing of the agreement.

In September 2022, Marchenko signed a Memorandum of Understanding on official debt service suspension with Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

The memorandum "aimed at mitigating the economic consequences of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," according to the Finance Ministry.

Timothy Ash recently considered the question of Ukraine's debt regarding plans for the country's post-war reconstruction, calling for alternative sources of financing such as frozen Russian assets or private sector resources.

Author: Haley Zehrung
