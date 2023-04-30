Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine exports almost 90,000 megawatt-hours of electricity over April after 6-month break

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 30, 2023 11:07 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In April, for the first time since October last year, Ukraine exported 89,700 megawatt-hours of electricity, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity reported on April 30.

On Oct. 11 last year, Ukraine was forced to halt exporting electricity to EU countries in order to stabilize its own energy system after Russia's massive missile attacks on its energy infrastructure.

Most of the electricity was exported to Moldova (around 40,000 megawatt-hours), Poland (30,400 megawatt-hours), and Slovakia (19,200 megawatt-hours).

On April 7, Ukraine resumed electricity exports as the country's power outages stabilized and production exceeded consumption, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
