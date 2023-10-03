Ukraine downs drones, missiles in overnight attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 13 drones and one missile over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during nighttime attacks on Oct. 2-3, Governor Serhii Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Falling debris damaged civilian infrastructure, but firefighters quickly controlled the ensuing blaze.

In Pavlohrad, located 75 kilometers east of the regional capital Dnipro, a drone and other debris from downed drones struck a factory, causing a fire and other damage.

Also in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian shelling hit the Myrivska community, causing additional destruction to private homes.

Lysak wrote that no casualties were reported.