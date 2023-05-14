General Staff: Ukraine downs 14 Russian drones over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces intercepted 14 drones of various types over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing on May 14.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian soldiers shot down three Orlan-10 drones, two Zala drones, four Lancet drones, and five drones of unspecified type.

Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 10 strikes on the concentration of Russian troops and equipment and four strikes on the positions of Russia’s anti-aircraft missile systems.

The country’s rocket and artillery forces struck four areas of concentration of personnel, a multiple launch rocket system, two air defense systems, two ammunition depots, and two electronic warfare (EW) systems.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched four missiles, 79 airstrikes, and 99 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.

Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff said.

Ukrainian troops repelled 57 Russian attacks in those directions over the past day, according to the General Staff.