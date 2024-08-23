Air Force: Ukraine downed 14 Russian drones launched overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense shot down 14 of 16 Shahed combat drones launched by Russia overnight on Aug. 23, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Two Iskander ballistic missiles were not intercepted but the report did not include further information.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks.

Throughout the night, the Air Force warned of the threat of drone attacks in multiple regions across the country. No damage or casualties were reported as a result of the downed drones at the time of publication.

Throughout 2024, Russian attacks on critical infrastructure have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities. Ukraine began implementing rolling blackouts on May 15.