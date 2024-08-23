Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downed 14 Russian drones launched overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 23, 2024 10:56 AM 1 min read
A drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on Oct. 17, 2022. (Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukrainian air defense shot down 14 of 16 Shahed combat drones launched by Russia overnight on Aug. 23, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Two Iskander ballistic missiles were not intercepted but the report did not include further information.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks.

Throughout the night, the Air Force warned of the threat of drone attacks in multiple regions across the country. No damage or casualties were reported as a result of the downed drones at the time of publication.

Throughout 2024, Russian attacks on critical infrastructure have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities. Ukraine began implementing rolling blackouts on May 15.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv launches counterattack in Kharkiv Oblast, reportedly advancing 2 square km
Key developments on Aug. 22: * Ukraine launches counterattack in Kharkiv Oblast, advancing 2 square km, brigade says * Ukraine hits train ferry at Kavkaz port in Krasnodar Krai, Russia claims * Ukrainian official rejects Putin’s accusations of attempted attack on Kursk nuclear plant * Russia bu…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:08 AM

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 3.

Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in the village of Esman in Sumy Oblast, killing two people and injuring another, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported. Two other people were also injured in similar attacks on communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 22.
11:00 PM

Zelensky tasks government to approve veterans policy strategy.

"The key meaning of this policy is heroes. This is respect for the defenders of Ukraine, their protection, real support, effective, without bureaucracy and equally with respect, with the opportunity to further realize themselves for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians, for their own development, for the sake of their family, their community, our entire state," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
