Ukraine developing guided aerial bombs domestically, Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff says

by Sonya Bandouil November 25, 2024 3:12 AM
An employee looks at newly made cooled billets on a continuous caster machine at the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih integrated steel company's factory, in the city of Kryvyi Rih, central Ukraine, on Sep. 21, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Genya Savilov /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is actively working on developing its own guided aerial bombs, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatolii Barhylevych reported on Nov. 24.

"We are actively working on it. I think we will achieve such success," he said during a telethon on the air of Yedyni Novyny.

Barhylevych pointed out that Russia holds the largest stockpile of aerial bombs inherited from the Soviet Union.

Guided aerial bombs are precision-guided munitions that have a shorter range than missiles but are far cheaper to produce.

When launched from aircraft within Russian territory or Russian-occupied territories, they are beyond the reach of Ukrainian air defense.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Oct. 21 that Ukraine has invested more than $4 billion in its defense production and urged international partners to invest further, recalling the recent successes of Ukrainian specialists in drone manufacturing.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.