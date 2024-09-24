The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Teenagers set fire to Russian military helicopter in Omsk

by Sonya Bandouil September 24, 2024 5:20 AM 1 min read
A burnt Mi-8 helicopter in Omsk (Photo: 112 / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two teenagers in Omsk, Russia, set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at an air base on September 21 using a Molotov cocktail, according to the Telegram channel Baza.

The 16-year-olds were later detained and claimed they were offered $20,000 through Telegram to carry out the attack.

The helicopter suffered significant damage, as reported by Russian media.

This incident follows a similar attack on September 11, when two younger boys set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at Noyabrsk airport in the Tyumen region.

In addition to these attacks, various sabotage incidents, including train derailments, have occurred across regions of Russia. Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) claimed in January that some of the railway tracks in Russia were targeted by "unknown opponents of (Vladimir) Putin's regime."

Japan warns off Russian military plane, uses flares for first time
Japan scrambled fighter jets after a Russian Il-38 plane entered Japanese airspace on Sept. 23. Japan used flares after the Russian plane ignored earlier warnings, Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Sonya Bandouil
