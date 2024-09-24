Teenagers set fire to Russian military helicopter in Omsk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two teenagers in Omsk, Russia, set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at an air base on September 21 using a Molotov cocktail, according to the Telegram channel Baza.

The 16-year-olds were later detained and claimed they were offered $20,000 through Telegram to carry out the attack.



The helicopter suffered significant damage, as reported by Russian media.



This incident follows a similar attack on September 11, when two younger boys set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at Noyabrsk airport in the Tyumen region.



In addition to these attacks, various sabotage incidents, including train derailments, have occurred across regions of Russia. Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) claimed in January that some of the railway tracks in Russia were targeted by "unknown opponents of (Vladimir) Putin's regime."