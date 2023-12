This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported on Oct. 30 that Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces carried out 156 fire missions, destroying two Russian ammunition depots in the Bashtanka and Berislav districts.

The command also reported that Russia lost a tank, two mortars, a self-propelled large-caliber howitzer "Acacia," a 23-mm anti-aircraft gun, and five units of armored vehicles.