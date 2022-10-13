Ukraine demands that Red Cross visits prison in occupied Olenivka in next 3 days

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Andriy Yermak, the head of the President’s Office, a group of Ukrainian officials made a demand on Oct. 13 for the International Committee of the Red Cross to send a mission within three days to the prison in occupied Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed by an explosion on July 29. Some POWs are still kept there by Russian forces.

Yermak said that Ukraine demanded that the Red Cross visits the prison until Oct. 17 even if Russia doesn't comply.

The official added that Ukraine would “contribute to this mission in every possible way.”



"I do not understand why the Red Cross mission has not yet arrived in Olenivka during this entire period. There is no time to wait because human lives are at stake," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, based on open-source information, Russia likely used a thermobaric munition at the Olenivka prison, killing over 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war on July 29.

U.S. intelligence suggested that Russia may plant U.S.-provided ammunition at the site of the explosion to falsely accuse Ukraine of the attack, Washington Post reported in August.