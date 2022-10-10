Ukraine crowdfunds over $5.7 million within 8 hours of 'revenge' fundraising

This audio is created with AI assistance

Following Russia's multiple missile strikes on major Ukrainian cities on Oct. 10, comedian, politician, and volunteer Serhiy Prytula and activist Serhii Sternenko have organized a "revenge" crowdfunding campaign to buy Ukrainian-made RAM ІІ kamikaze drones for the army.

They have raised over Hr 206 million ($5.7 million) about eight hours after the campaign was launched.

