Ukraine coordinates with EU officials to establish tribunal for Russian war crimes

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 21, 2023 2:46 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke with EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola on March 21 about the need for a tribunal to punish Russian crimes of aggression in Ukraine.

The minister wrote on Twitter that they had "coordinated steps" to achieve this.

Kuleba wrote on March 16 that 33 countries were already part of a "core group" working to establish the tribunal.

Although there remains no clear end in sight to the war, Ukrainian officials have been doing all they can to rally the support of the international community to bring Russian war criminals to justice.

On March 17, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official allegedly overseeing the forced deportations of over 16,000 Ukrainian children to Russia.

In its statement, the ICC writes that it believes Putin “bears individual criminal responsibility” as the leader of Russia for the crimes committed against Ukrainian children.

