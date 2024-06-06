Ukraine-bound passenger train collides with freighter in Czechia, at least 4 dead

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A passenger train traveling to Chop in western Ukraine collided with a cargo train in Czechia late on June 5, leaving at least four dead and over 20 injured, the Czech police said.

The tragic incident, involving a 1021 Prague-Kosice train operated by the Czech private company RegioJet and a CD Cargo freighter, occurred shortly before midnight near a new train station in the Czech city of Pardubice.

Some 300 passengers were reportedly on board of the passenger train, whose frontal part suffered the heaviest damage.

Emergency services and police are working on the spot. Czech Transport Minister Martin Kupka refused to speculate on the possible causes of the crash.

Ukrainian Railways said there were no fatalities or injuries in the car trains with passengers heading to Chop.

The RegioJet train Prague-Przemysl, a connection regularly used by Ukrainians traveling between Czechia and Ukraine, is expected to be delayed.