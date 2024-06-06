Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Czechia, Ukraine, Travel, Travel to ukraine
Edit post

Ukraine-bound passenger train collides with freighter in Czechia, at least 4 dead

by Martin Fornusek June 6, 2024 8:55 AM 1 min read
A passanger train collided with a freighter in Pardubice, Czechia, late on June 5, 2024. (Fire and Rescue Service of the Pardubice region/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A passenger train traveling to Chop in western Ukraine collided with a cargo train in Czechia late on June 5, leaving at least four dead and over 20 injured, the Czech police said.

The tragic incident, involving a 1021 Prague-Kosice train operated by the Czech private company RegioJet and a CD Cargo freighter, occurred shortly before midnight near a new train station in the Czech city of Pardubice.

Some 300 passengers were reportedly on board of the passenger train, whose frontal part suffered the heaviest damage.

Emergency services and police are working on the spot. Czech Transport Minister Martin Kupka refused to speculate on the possible causes of the crash.

Ukrainian Railways said there were no fatalities or injuries in the car trains with passengers heading to Chop.

The RegioJet train Prague-Przemysl, a connection regularly used by Ukrainians traveling between Czechia and Ukraine, is expected to be delayed.

Bus accident in Poland leaves 20 Ukrainians injured
The Polish police said that the bus, carrying 59 passengers and two drivers on their way from Ukraine, overturned sometime before 4 a.m. local time in the village of Golebie in the Lublin province.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.