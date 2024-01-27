Skip to content
Bus accident in Poland leaves 20 Ukrainians injured

by Martin Fornusek January 27, 2024 11:48 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian bus overturned in Golebie, Poland, following an accident on Jan. 27, 2024. (Lublin Police/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A bus carrying Ukrainian citizens was involved in a traffic accident in Poland not far from the Ukrainian border overnight on Jan. 27, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko told Ukrinform.

According to preliminary reports, 20 Ukrainians had been injured and hospitalized, he added.

The Polish police said that the bus, carrying 59 passengers and two drivers on their way from Ukraine, overturned sometime before 4 a.m. local time in the village of Golebie, Lublin province.

The village lies only a few kilometers from the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv crossing with Ukraine.

The injured victims were "transported to hospitals in Tomaszow Lubelski, Hrubieszow and Zamosc. Preliminary information shows that their lives are not in danger," a local police representative said, as cited by the Polish RMF24 radio.

The remaining passengers were provided shelter at a school in Dolhobychuv until a replacement transportation is organized.

Nikolenko noted that the Ukrainian consulate in Lublin cooperates with Polish law enforcement agencies to determine the circumstances of the accident.

Last November, another bus accident in Poland took the lives of two Ukrainian women and a six-year-old girl.

Author: Martin Fornusek
