Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Ukrainian armed forces, Russian losses, Russia
Edit post

Ukraine approves system to grant soldiers additional vacation days for destroying Russian military equipment

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 22, 2024 5:08 PM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tanks lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers approved a measure on May 21 that would grant additional vacation days for Ukrainian soldiers who confirm they have destroyed Russian military equipment.

Soldiers on the front line have long complained about the inability to take breaks from the battlefield. Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in March that soldiers fighting "for a long time" had begun to be rotated.

According to the measures posted on the Cabinet of Ministers' website, soldiers will be given five days of leave upon confirmation they have destroyed a Russian ship or plane, four for the destruction of an anti-air defense system or a helicopter, and three for a tank or armored personnel carrier.

Shorter periods of vacation days would be provided for the destruction of other types of military equipment, such as Shahed-type drones or other vehicles.

The reward can be granted to up to three soldiers involved in the destruction of the equipment.

Defense Ministry: 700,000 draft-aged men update military documents after launch of online app
According to the newly implemented law, all military-aged men, with some exceptions, must update their military documents within 60 days from May 18 at public service centers and enlistment offices, or via the online application Rezerv+.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:56 AM

Russia launched counterspace weapon into orbit, US says.

Wood described the move as "troubling." Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder separately said on May 21 the U.S. was monitoring the situation and had a "responsibility to be ready to protect and defend… the space domain."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.