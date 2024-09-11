Ukraine approves domestic-made Black Widow bomber drone for military use

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian-made Black Widow unmanned aerial vehicle has been approved for military use, the Defense Ministry said on Sept. 11.

The news comes as Kyiv aims to scale up domestic production of unmanned aerial vehicles, planning to produce at least 1 million drones in 2024.

The Black Widow is a tactical-level drone that experienced pilots can use both day and night.

Made in a single-use format, the drone can carry a heavy explosive charge. The relatively low price of the Black Widow allows it to be used as a first-person-view (FPV) attack drone, the ministry said.

Throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology, revolutionizing the way wars are fought.

For outnumbered Ukrainian forces, drones have been one of the key weapons to strike Russian warships, naval bases, oil refineries, and airfields inside occupied territories and deep behind Russia's lines.

The latest innovations of the Ukrainian military include "dragon drones" that rain fire down on the battlefield. A number of reports suggest that the drones are equipped with thermite munitions that are dropped on Russian positions.