News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Drones, War, Defense Ministry
Ukraine approves domestic-made Black Widow bomber drone for military use

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 11, 2024 1:53 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian-made Black Widow unmanned aerial vehicle. (Ukraine's Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian-made Black Widow unmanned aerial vehicle has been approved for military use, the Defense Ministry said on Sept. 11.

The news comes as Kyiv aims to scale up domestic production of unmanned aerial vehicles, planning to produce at least 1 million drones in 2024.

The Black Widow is a tactical-level drone that experienced pilots can use both day and night.

Made in a single-use format, the drone can carry a heavy explosive charge. The relatively low price of the Black Widow allows it to be used as a first-person-view (FPV) attack drone, the ministry said.

Throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology, revolutionizing the way wars are fought.

For outnumbered Ukrainian forces, drones have been one of the key weapons to strike Russian warships, naval bases, oil refineries, and airfields inside occupied territories and deep behind Russia's lines.

The latest innovations of the Ukrainian military include "dragon drones" that rain fire down on the battlefield. A number of reports suggest that the drones are equipped with thermite munitions that are dropped on Russian positions.

Despite hype around Ukrainian weapons tech, foreign investors remain gun-shy
Ukraine’s low-budget tech wizardry has stunned Western audiences since the war’s outset. Soldiers operating out of front-line garages have modified donated artillery, rehabbed captured weapons, amped up off-the-shelf drones, and coded software to streamline it all. Given all the attention, a number…
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

