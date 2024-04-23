Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Senate, Ukraine, Military aid, US aid
Edit post

Ukraine aid bill passes procedural vote in Senate, paving way for final vote

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 23, 2024 11:05 PM 2 min read
Ukraine sympathizers fly a Ukrainian flag outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. as the Senate on Feb. 11, 2024. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The U.S. Senate passed a procedural vote to advance the long-awaited foreign aid bill on April 23, paving the way for the $60.8 billion package of aid for Ukraine.

After months of political infighting and a deteriorating situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, the U.S. House of Representatives finally passed a crucial foreign aid package on April 20, which includes $60.84 billion for Ukraine.

The process to pass the package in the Senate began on April 23. The procedural vote, which ended the possibility of an extended "debate on the essence of the bill," passed 80 to 19, Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said.

"The decision starts a 30-hour period for senators' speeches, in which one senator can speak up to 1 hour," Markarova said, adding that the duration "will depend on the number of senators who participate."

Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak welcomed the result of the procedural vote as "good news."

"It is very likely now the discussion will go quickly and the package will be approved this evening in Washington or our night (Kyiv time)," Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he was told by U.S. President Joe Biden on April 22 that Biden plans to sign the aid bill "as soon as it is approved by the Senate."

What Ukraine lost while waiting for the US aid bill to pass
The long-awaited passing of the U.S. aid bill in the House of Representatives over the weekend was swiftly followed by a collective sigh of relief in Ukraine and among the country’s allies. But frustration at the delays caused by political infighting in Congress has not completely subsided, as
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:32 PM

Trump praises House speaker after vote on Ukraine aid.

Former U.S. President and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump voiced support for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who allowed a vote on military aid for Ukraine after months of delays, the Guardian reported on April 23.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:35 PM

Latvian schools to stop teaching Russian as foreign language.

Children in Latvia will no longer learn Russian as a foreign language in schools from 2026, but instead will be required to learn a language of the European Union or the European Economic Area, Latvia's Education Ministry announced on April 23.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.