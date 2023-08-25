Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine adds 2 tobacco companies to list of war sponsors

by Uliana Horoshko August 25, 2023 3:38 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian mortar crew member Jamal smokes a cigarette on a rainy evening near the front line in southeastern Ukraine on May 23, 2023. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's National Corruption Prevention Agency added the world's leading tobacco companies Japan Tobacco International (JTI) and Philip Morris International to the list of international sponsors of war.

According to the agency's website, the companies continue to do business in Russia and support its economy.

In particular, Japan Tobacco International is the undisputed leader of the tobacco market in Russia with a market share of almost 35%. The company is represented on the Russian market, in particular, by the Winston, LD, Mevius, Camel, and Sobranie brands.

"Over the past 20 years, JTI's investments in the Russian economy have exceeded $4.6 billion. In 2020, the company's tax payments accounted for 1.4% of the Russian federal budget revenue. The company itself has openly stated that the Russian market generated about $2 billion in 2022 for the JT Group, or approximately 11% of its consolidated revenue in 2022," the statement said.

Ukraine's National Corruption Prevention Agency added that although JTI representatives stated that JT Group had suspended new investments and marketing activities in Russia, the company still continues to manufacture and distribute products in Russia.

Philip Morris International's market share in Russia amounted to 30.1% in 2019. Thus, the company is one of the largest taxpayers to the Russian budget, which then supports the Russian army.

Philip Morris International manufactures Marlboro, Parliament, Bond, Chesterfield, L&M, Next, and HEETS products. Currently, Philip Morris International's total investment in Russia exceeds $2 billion.

According to the financial statements of Philip Morris' Russian subsidiary, the company's net profit in the first year of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine increased by 45% compared to 2021. Accordingly, more than $136 million in income tax was paid to the Russian budget.

Ukraine's National Corruption Prevention Agency writes that at the beginning of the war, Philip Morris announced its intention to sell its Russian business, but allegedly all attempts were unsuccessful, so the corporation still remains one of the largest taxpayers to the Russian budget.

As previously reported on Aug. 17, Ukraine also added China's Alibaba Group Holding Limited, the owner of the AliExpress online store, to the list of international sponsors of the war.

Earlier, the Bermuda-based alcohol company Bacardi Limited and sweets manufacturer Mondelez International were included in the list.

According to the agency, the list is "a powerful reputational tool" aimed at encouraging the exit of international business from Russia, reducing the country's "financial and technological ability to kill Ukrainians."

Ukrainian soldiers on Independence Day: ‘We, our families, future still in danger’
As Ukrainians celebrate their country’s 32nd Independence Day on Aug. 24, they are also marking exactly 18 months since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Many understand that the celebration is only possible thanks to the country’s defenders who fight and sacrifice their lives every day on
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Author: Uliana Horoshko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.