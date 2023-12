This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. will reportedly host the next Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will focus on supporting Ukraine to recover from the damage caused by Russia’s full-scale war. “Ukraine’s recovery from Russia’s war of aggression will be a symbol of power of democracy over autocracy,” U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said, as quoted by Reuters. This year’s conference is starting on July 4 in Lugano, Switzerland.