Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK sanctions Russians involved in organizing sham elections in occupied parts of Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 29, 2023 4:43 PM 2 min read
A man rides a bicycle under a Russian sham election campaign billboard showing Kremlin-installed proxies in eastern Ukraine running with Russia's ruling party, United Russia, in occupied Donetsk on Aug. 12, 2023. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. has announced new sanctions against Russian officials for their involvement in organizing so-called elections in occupied territories of Ukraine, the British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced on Sept. 29.

Sham elections were held in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, which include Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Crimea, from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10.

The U.K. has sanctioned Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) for its role in organizing the sham elections, as well as individuals including Natalya Budarina, the CEC Secretary, and Marina Zakharova, who heads the so-called election commission in Kherson.

"Russia’s sham elections are a transparent, futile attempt to legitimize its illegal control of sovereign Ukrainian territory," Cleverly said.

"You can’t hold ‘elections’ in someone else’s country," he added.

The announcement of these sanctions "comes one year on from Russia’s illegal attempt to annex the Ukrainian oblasts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk after falsified and illegitimate sham referendums," the U.K. Foreign Office said.

The population of these regions "voted overwhelmingly for Ukraine’s independence in 1991, and their continued resistance against Russian aggression shows their determination to remain part of an independent and sovereign Ukraine," the U.K. Foreign Office added.

In October 2022, 143 states voted to condemn Russia’s attempted and illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory at the UN General Assembly, emphasizing that no territory gained by the use of force will be recognized as legal internationally.

According to the British government, 1,600 individuals and entities have been sanctioned by the U.K. since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia holds sham ‘elections’ in occupied Ukrainian territory
Voting is underway in sham “regional elections” in occupied Ukrainian territories as Russia seeks to consolidate its control over these regions. The illegal so-called elections in the occupied territories come nearly a year after Russia held sham annexation referendums in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luh…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.