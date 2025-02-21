Skip to content
News Feed, United Kingdom, Norway, Russia, NATO, Security
Edit post

UK, Norway discuss Arctic defense pact over Russian threat

by Martin Fornusek February 21, 2025 10:48 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Merlin helicopter lands on the deck of Royal Navy warship HMS Albion during Joint Viking training exercises with NATO forces southeast of Harstad, in Vagsjord, Norway, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Danielle Bochove/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. and Norway on Feb. 20 launched discussions on a major defense pact to deter possible Russian aggression in the Arctic region.

The agreement, designed to bolster British and Norwegian armed forces while deepening industrial cooperation, comes amid mounting tensions between Russia and NATO and concerns about the U.S.'s commitment to Europe's security.

"With Russia continuing to militarise the High North and Arctic, this new agreement will boost security for the U.K., Norway, and our NATO allies, bolstering defenses on NATO’s northern flank," the British government said in a statement.

The discussions also concern the protection of undersea infrastructure after several cables were damaged in recent months with suspected Russian involvement.

"The U.K. is determined to play a leadership role on European security, supporting the foundations for our security and prosperity at home and showing our adversaries that we are united in our determination to protect our interests," U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey said.

European countries are looking to jointly strengthen security as the Trump administration signals reduced presence on the continent and urges Europe to take up responsibility for backing Ukraine against Russian aggression.

After two European summits earlier this week, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is planning to visit Washington to meet Trump and reportedly pitch a plan for 30,000 European peacekeepers in Ukraine.

Author: Martin Fornusek
