UK intelligence: Russia's immediate tactical objective is Siversk, Donetsk Oblast.

According to the latest U.K. Defense Ministry intelligence update, Russia is likely concentrating equipment in the direction of Siversk, which is “approximately eight kilometers west of the current Russian frontline. The report also said that Russian "forces attempt to advance towards its most likely operational goal of the Sloviansk - Kramatorsk urban area.” Currently, Russian troops are likely pausing to replenish before a new offensive in Donetsk Oblast, the ministry said.