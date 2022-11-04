UK intelligence: Russian tactic of shooting deserters shows low quality, morale of their forces

This audio is created with AI assistance

As Russian troops are reluctant to fight in Ukraine, its military leadership has probably started using "barrier troops" or "blocking units" which threaten to shoot their own retreating soldiers to force offensives, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 4.

Russian generals likely want their commanders to use weapons against deserters, allowing them to kill them after a warning; the Russian leadership also wants to keep defensive positions to the death, according to the intelligence.

"The tactic of shooting deserters likely attests to the low quality, low morale, and indiscipline of Russian forces," reads the report. Russia used the "barrier troops" in previous conflicts too, added the intelligence.