UK Intelligence: Russia likely adjusting its Donbas offensive after slow progress

The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Aug. 1 that Russian forces have only managed to make slow progress on the Bakhmut axis in Donetsk Oblast over the last four days and they are likely redesigning their tactical plans for a future offensive. Russia has likely identified its Zaporizhzhia front as a vulnerable area in need of reinforcement and is reallocating a significant number of its forces to southern Ukraine.