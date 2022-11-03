UK intelligence: Russia faces difficulties in finding artillery ammunition, armored vehicles

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the last weeks, Russia has acquired at least 100 additional tanks and infantry fighting vehicles from Belarus, while Russian forces are losing about 40 armored vehicles a day in Ukraine, which is "roughly equivalent to a battalion's worth of equipment," the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 3.

"Armored units and artillery are central to Russia's way of war," the report reads. However, according to the ministry, Russian troops are disappointed about having to serve in old combat vehicles, which they describe as "aluminum cans."

Russian forces in Ukraine are "struggling partially due to difficulties in sourcing both artillery ammunition and sufficient serviceable replacement armored vehicles," the ministry wrote.