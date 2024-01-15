Skip to content
Justice Ministry to fight reinstatement of ex-official who obtained Russian passport

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 15, 2024 10:05 PM 2 min read
Ex-Justice Ministry official Maryna Prylutska, who obtained a Russian passport in occupied Crimea in a photo posted on May 28, 2020. (Justice Ministry/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Justice Ministry will fight the reinstatement in court of an ex-official who obtained a Russian passport in occupied Crimea after the peninsula's illegal annexation, the ministry wrote on Jan. 15.

Although the ministry did not mention her by name, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources, that the ex-official in question was Maryna Prylutska, a former civil servant who worked for the Justice Ministry itself. Prylutska was dismissed in 2021 on the grounds that she had citizenship of a foreign country while holding public office, which she later appealed.  

Ukraine's law does not recognize double citizenship, and a Russian passport in the hands of a public official is a particular cause for concern.

The ministry wrote that Ukraine's Supreme Court ruled that Prylutska's appeal, which was previously refused, must be heard again by the Sixth Administrative Appeals Court.

Without explicitly naming Prylutska, the ministry wrote that she had gone to Yalta in occupied Crimea after 2014 and received a Russian passport. The statement further read that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) provided documents to support the claim that Prylutska acquired a Russian passport.

The ministry also added that Prylutska had contacts with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) while in occupied Crimea.

RFE/RL's investigative project Schemes reported on Jan. 10 that the Kyiv District Administrative Court ruled to reinstate Bohdan Lvov, a former head of the commercial chamber of Ukraine's Supreme Court who was also found to have a Russian passport.

Investigative Stories From Ukraine: Another procurement scandal spotlights Defense Ministry contractor
Welcome to Investigative Stories from Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent’s newsletter that walks you through the most prominent investigations of the past week. If you are fond of in-depth journalism that exposes war crimes, corruption, and abuse of power across state organizations in Ukraine and beyond…
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Myroniuk
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
