UK Defense Ministry: Uptick of fighting in southern Ukraine

Fighting has increased in intensity over the last 48 hours, especially in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and the south of Donetsk Oblast, according to the UK Ministry of Defense report on July 29.

In the south, fighting is currently focused near the village of Robotyne, located near Orikhiv, in the area of responsibility for Russia’s 58th Combined Arms Army, the report said.

Ukrainian forces also defeated elements of Russian airborne forces’ 247th Guards Air Assault Regiment to capture the village of Staromaiorske, in Donetsk Oblast, eight kilometers east from Robotyne.

Other Russian airborne forces' units continue offensive operations in the Serebriansk Forest west of Kreminna, in the north, but have reportedly achieved little ground.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian forces have liberated Staromaiorske village in Donetsk Oblast, according to the footage of Ukraine’s 35th Marine Brigade and Territorial Defense Forces, published by President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 27.

Staromaiorske, which sits on the Mokri Yaly River, is located near the administrative border with Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a few kilometers south of the town of Velyka Novosilka. Two days ago, Ukrainian forces reported winning over the positions close to Staromaiorske.

Staromaiorske lies in the Berdiansk direction, one of the three sectors where Ukrainian forces are conducting its summer counteroffensive.