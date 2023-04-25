Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Russia's casualty rate in Ukraine has dropped as it shifts to defense

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 25, 2023 11:39 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

An average daily casualty rate of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine has "highly likely" decreased by nearly 30% in April after "exceptionally heavy" losses over January-March, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on April 25.

"Russia's losses have highly likely reduced as their attempted winter offensive has failed to achieve its objectives, and Russian forces are now focused on preparing for anticipated Ukrainian (counter)offensive operations," the ministry wrote in its latest intelligence update.

The ministry cited figures published by Ukraine's General Staff suggesting a decrease in Russian casualties from an average of 776 troops per day in March to 568 so far in April.

"Defense Intelligence cannot verify Ukraine's exact methodology, but the general trend is likely accurate," reads the update.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia has lost 187,770 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

Russia doesn't disclose its losses in the war against Ukraine. In September, the Russian defense ministry said the Russian military had lost nearly 6,000 people in Ukraine.

UK Defense Ministry: Russia cancels WWII march as it could highlight scope of its losses in Ukraine
This year, Russia’s annual May 9 celebrations to commemorate the Soviet Union’s victory against Nazi Germany will not include the traditional “Immortal Regiment” march where Russians commemorate their fallen.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
