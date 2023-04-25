UK Defense Ministry: Russia's casualty rate in Ukraine has dropped as it shifts to defense

This audio is created with AI assistance

An average daily casualty rate of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine has "highly likely" decreased by nearly 30% in April after "exceptionally heavy" losses over January-March, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on April 25.

"Russia's losses have highly likely reduced as their attempted winter offensive has failed to achieve its objectives, and Russian forces are now focused on preparing for anticipated Ukrainian (counter)offensive operations," the ministry wrote in its latest intelligence update.

The ministry cited figures published by Ukraine's General Staff suggesting a decrease in Russian casualties from an average of 776 troops per day in March to 568 so far in April.

"Defense Intelligence cannot verify Ukraine's exact methodology, but the general trend is likely accurate," reads the update.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia has lost 187,770 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

Russia doesn't disclose its losses in the war against Ukraine. In September, the Russian defense ministry said the Russian military had lost nearly 6,000 people in Ukraine.