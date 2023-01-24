UK Defense Ministry: Russian general allegedly dismissed due to internal power struggle

This audio is created with AI assistance

General Colonel Mikhail Teplinsky, who received praise in Russia as a "capable and pragmatic commander," was likely dismissed as one of Russia's commanders in Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Jan. 24 in its daily intelligence update.

In Nov. 2022, Teplinsky was responsible for the "relatively successful" Russian withdrawal from Kherson.

The report reads that it is also unclear whether Telpinsky retains his post as head of Russia's airborne forces.

The Defense Intelligence believes that such dismissal exhibits further divisions within the senior hierarchy of Russia's war in Ukraine as newly appointed General Valery Gerasimov, an overall commander of war against Ukraine, attempts to pursue his "personal authority on the campaign."