Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Russian forces in Avdiivka likely suffer some of the highest casualty rates in 2023

by Nate Ostiller October 28, 2023 1:57 PM
Drone footage of Ukrainian forces dealing heavy losses to Russian military vehicles near Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, published on Oct. 20, 2023. (Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has likely committed parts of at least eight brigades in the fight to capture Avdiivka, and the forces operating there have likely suffered some of Russia's worst casualty rates in 2023, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Oct. 28.

A brigade in the Russian army can include between 2,000 and 8,000 personnel, according to open sources.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Oct. 28 that Russian losses in Avdiivka amounted to approximately 4,000, and President Volodymyr Zelensky said the previous day that Russia had lost at least a brigade trying to capture the city.

The U.K. Defense Ministry also noted that Russian milbloggers (typically nationalist, pro-war bloggers) have been "harshly critical of the military's tactics in the operation."

Russian milbloggers have previously gained attention for castigating Russia's poor performance on the battlefield and seeming inability to defend Russian territory from Ukrainian attacks.  

It represents an increasing dilemma, the U.K. Defense Ministry emphasized, as "political leaders demand more territory to be seized but the military cannot generate effective operational level offensive action."

Record Russian armor, personnel losses in failed attempt to take Avdiivka by storm
Starting on Oct. 9, Russian forces launched an offensive at the flanks of the city of Avdiivka. It has been an undisputed failure so far.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Nate Ostiller
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
