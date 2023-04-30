Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Russian commanders likely start new method of punishing soldiers

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 30, 2023 10:58 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the latest update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Russian commanders have recently started punishing “breaches in discipline” by detaining them in so-called “Zindans,” or “improvised cells consisting of holes in the ground covered with a metal grille.”

“Multiple recent reports from Russian personnel give similar accounts of being placed in Zindans for misdemeanors including drunkenness and attempting to terminate their contracts,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, in the early months of the all-out war, many Russian commanders “took a relatively light touch in enforcing discipline,” allowing those who refused to soldier to return home quietly.”

However, since last fall, there have been multiple “increasingly draconian initiatives” to improve discipline in the military, especially since Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff,  assumed command of the operation in January, the ministry added.  

Earlier this week, the U.K. Defense Ministry also reported that the average daily casualty rate of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine has "highly likely" decreased by nearly 30% in April after "exceptionally heavy" losses over January-March.

"Russia's losses have highly likely reduced as their attempted winter offensive has failed to achieve its objectives, and Russian forces are now focused on preparing for anticipated Ukrainian (counter)offensive operations," the ministry wrote.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
