UK Defense Ministry: Russian commanders likely start new method of punishing soldiers

According to the latest update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Russian commanders have recently started punishing “breaches in discipline” by detaining them in so-called “Zindans,” or “improvised cells consisting of holes in the ground covered with a metal grille.”

“Multiple recent reports from Russian personnel give similar accounts of being placed in Zindans for misdemeanors including drunkenness and attempting to terminate their contracts,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, in the early months of the all-out war, many Russian commanders “took a relatively light touch in enforcing discipline,” allowing those who refused to soldier to return home quietly.”

However, since last fall, there have been multiple “increasingly draconian initiatives” to improve discipline in the military, especially since Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff, assumed command of the operation in January, the ministry added.

Earlier this week, the U.K. Defense Ministry also reported that the average daily casualty rate of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine has "highly likely" decreased by nearly 30% in April after "exceptionally heavy" losses over January-March.

"Russia's losses have highly likely reduced as their attempted winter offensive has failed to achieve its objectives, and Russian forces are now focused on preparing for anticipated Ukrainian (counter)offensive operations," the ministry wrote.