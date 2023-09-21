Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
UK Defense Ministry: Lack of rotations likely one of key factors lowering Russian army’s morale

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 21, 2023 12:54 PM 2 min read
Russian soldiers patrol a street on April 11, 2022, in Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast. (Alexander Nemenov /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The absence of regular rotations of units on combat duty is “highly likely" one of the key aspects contributing to the Russian army’s low morale and inability to carry out advanced training since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, reported the U.K. Defense Ministry.

“The lack of such training is highly likely contributing to Russia’s difficulties in conducting successful complex offensive operations,” the ministry wrote in its latest intelligence update.

Sept. 21 is the anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of “partial mobilization” for Moscow’s full-scale war against Ukraine. According to Russian officials, 300,000 people were called up during this campaign.

The U.K. Defense Ministry cited Russian State Duma Defence Committee Chair Andrei Kartapolov reiterating on Sept. 15 that the mobilized soldiers were required to serve for the duration of the Ukraine war, which Moscow calls a "special military operation."

According to the report, Kartapolov also said that rotation of personnel from the combat zone during their service was impossible due to the difficult situation at the front.

On Sept. 3, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote that Russia was stepping up its campaign to recruit foreigners in neighboring countries and exploited migrant workers for its war against Ukraine to avoid a new wave of domestic mobilization before its presidential election in 2024.

Russia has also forcibly drafted residents of occupied Ukrainian territories. According to Ukraine’s National Resistance Center, Moscow intends to increase the pace of mobilization in the occupied territories, in part to ease pressure on domestic mobilization efforts.

Forced mobilization in the Russian Federation has proven to be deeply unpopular. The Kremlin's ongoing practice of conducting the mobilization campaign along ethnic lines further sows social division and unrest.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
