This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia plans to hold sham "elections" on Sept. 8-10 in occupied parts of Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported in its latest update on Sept. 5.

Kremlin polls reportedly indicate that "United Russia," Russian President Vladimir Putin's party, is predicted to gain 80% of the votes in the illegally occupied parts of Ukraine.

The so-called "elections" have reportedly already begun in Mariupol and occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The sham elections are neither free nor fair, as the candidates are derived exclusively from Moscow-endorsed parties.

According to some reports cited in the update, over 1,000 candidates have been identified, but there is a lack of qualified, experienced, and willing candidates.

Ukraine's Center of National Resistance said the occupying authorities "significantly" overstated the numbers of registered voters.

United Russia will likely command the majority of sets in a bid to secure the Kremlin's influence over the occupied parts of Ukraine.

Putin announced that Russia is annexing Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts during a ceremony in the Grand Kremlin Palace last year on Sept. 30, 2022.