UK Defense Ministry: Russia plans to hold sham 'elections' in occupied regions

by Alexander Query September 5, 2023 10:37 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia plans to hold sham "elections" on Sept. 8-10 in occupied parts of Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported in its latest update on Sept. 5.

Kremlin polls reportedly indicate that "United Russia," Russian President Vladimir Putin's party, is predicted to gain 80% of the votes in the illegally occupied parts of Ukraine.

The so-called "elections" have reportedly already begun in Mariupol and occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The sham elections are neither free nor fair, as the candidates are derived exclusively from Moscow-endorsed parties.

According to some reports cited in the update, over 1,000 candidates have been identified, but there is a lack of qualified, experienced, and willing candidates.  

Ukraine's Center of National Resistance said the occupying authorities "significantly" overstated the numbers of registered voters.

United Russia will likely command the majority of sets in a bid to secure the Kremlin's influence over the occupied parts of Ukraine.

Putin announced that Russia is annexing Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts during a ceremony in the Grand Kremlin Palace last year on Sept. 30, 2022.

Author: Alexander Query
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

