UK Defense Ministry: Russian Air Force more cautious after destroyed A-50 plane

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 19, 2024 8:59 PM 1 min read
Russian airborne early warning and control aircraft Beriev A-50U on March 10, 2017. (Sergey Lutsenko/Wikimedia Commons)
This audio is created with AI assistance

After the destruction of an A-50 spy plane, the Russian Air Force began operating another aircraft of this model in a more secure area, further eastwards from Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its report on Jan. 19.

This indicates that the A-50 aircraft, reportedly destroyed on Jan. 14, was downed by Ukrainian forces rather than suffering an accident, the ministry noted.

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian military confirmed that it had destroyed a Russian A-50 plane and an Il-22 airborne control center, adding to Moscow's recent aerial losses.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on the planes' destruction.

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, Russia began flying another A-50 plane within Russian territory near Krasnodar Krai on Jan. 17. Moving the aircraft further away may result in a "loss to its overall effectiveness over Ukraine," the ministry said.

The A-50 aircraft provides several critical functions for the ongoing war in Ukraine, such as detecting air defense systems, guided missiles, and coordinating targets for Russian fighter jets. Russia operates fewer than 10 in its fleet.

Ukraine’s air defense notches a string of successes against Russian air power
The sharp uptick in downing planes in recent weeks emerges as a bright spot for Ukraine among a lack of progress on the battlefield.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:03 PM

Estonia expels Russian head of church.

The Estonian government did not extend the residence permit of Metropolitan Yevgeniy of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, forcing him to leave by Feb. 6, the ERR public broadcaster reported on Jan. 18.
1:07 PM

Ukraine to prioritize restoring air travel.

Ukraine is working with its partners to restore air travel as quickly as possible, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Rostyslav Shurma said at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 18.
