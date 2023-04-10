Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russia increases its armored assaults around Marinka

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 10, 2023 11:08 AM 2 min read
A woman walks past a bombed school in the frontline town of Krasnohorivka as the first anniversary of the war between Russia and Ukraine nears, outside of Marinka in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 22, 2023. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past week, Russia has likely increased its armored attacks around Ukraine’s town of Marinka 20 km southwest of Russian-occupied Donetsk, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on April 10.

Marinka has been largely destroyed as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion, with no civilians living in the town since November last year.

It commands the approaches to Donetsk and the critical H15 road linking the eastern city occupied since 2014 and the city of Zaporizhzhia.

“Russia continues to give a high priority to resourcing operations in the broader Donetsk sector, including the Marinka and Avdiivka areas, expending significant resources for minimal gains,” the ministry wrote in its latest intelligence update.

Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksii Dmytrashkovskyi said on April 9 that the Russian military had faced “colossal losses” near the towns of Avdiivka and Marinka in recent days, losing around two companies of servicemen, or up to 400 soldiers, there each day.

In mid-March, Russia made noticeable gains around Avdiivka, with Dmytrashovskyi warning at the time that the city could become a "second Bakhmut." Since then, Ukraine has stabilized the front line in the area and halted further Russian advances.

Surviving Avdiivka: Russia intensifies assault on city deemed a ‘second Bakhmut’
AVDIIVKA, Donetsk Oblast – Avdiivka is an eerie city to drive into in March 2023. One year into Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, but nine years into the Donbas war, the compact city just 10 kilometers from the center of occupied Donetsk is barely holding on. There is little choice
Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.