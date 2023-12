This audio is created with AI assistance

Generating and deploying reserve units to the front is “likely to become increasingly critical to the outcome of the war,” on both sides, the U.K Defense Ministry said on June 22. According to the ministry, the casualty rate of Russian proxies in the occupied Donetsk region is equivalent to around 55% of its original force, “which highlights the extraordinary attrition Russian and pro-Russian forces are suffering in the Donbas.”