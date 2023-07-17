Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Russia faces worsening counter-battery capabilities

by Martin Fornusek July 17, 2023 10:05 AM 2 min read
A view of the 57th Motor Rifle Brigade as it fires artillery on the Bakhmut front in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, on June 28, 2023. (Photo by Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces face worsening counter-battery capabilities due to growing equipment shortages, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on July 17.

According to the report, the survivability of Russian ground troops relies on detecting Ukrainian artillery and striking against it. However, the British intelligence analysis said that Russia is dealing with a worsening shortage of ZOOPARK-1M counter-battery radars.

Few of the ZOOPARK radars deployed in Ukraine are likely to remain operational, the U.K. Defense Ministry estimated, pointing out the recent destruction of one such radar in early July.

The report said that the lack of counter-battery provisions was one of the main complaints of the recently sacked Major General Ivan Popov, until recently the commander of Russia's 58th Combined Arms Army (58th CAA).

As the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote on July 16, Popov is among several Russian commanders who were allegedly removed from their posts not long ago.

Other sacked officers may include Major General Vladimir Seliverstov and Major General Alexander Kornev from the Russian airborne forces, though the ISW acknowledges the information has not been officially confirmed.

The units of these generals belong to the more successful ones on the battlefield. For example, the 58th CAA carried out relatively successful counteroffensives in Zaporizhzhia Oblast while Seliverstov troops defend Bakhmut against Ukrainian forces, the British analysts wrote.

Defense Ministry: Ukraine liberates almost 18 square kilometers within week
Ukrainian forces have liberated 7 square kilometers in the Bakhmut direction and 10.9 square kilometers in the south over the past week, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on July 17.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
