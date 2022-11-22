UK Defense Ministry: Russia concerned about threats to crucial naval base

This audio is created with AI assistance

Reports of an attack at an oil terminal in Novorossiysk, Russia, located near a major base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet (BSF), will likely incite concerns among Russian commanders, reported the U.K. Defense Ministry.

The ministry said Russia moved many of its submarine operations to Novorossiysk following the strike on a Russian base in occupied Sevastopol.

“Any demonstration of a Ukrainian capability to threaten Novorssiysk would highly likely represent a further strategic challenge for the BSF,” the ministry said.

“It would also further undermine Russia’s already reduced maritime influence in the Black Sea.”