Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russia aims to advance in most directions, but it lacks combat power

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 14, 2023 10:12 AM 1 min read
A damaged building is seen in Bakhmut on Feb. 1, 2023, (YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are being ordered to advance in most sectors of Ukraine's front line, but they have not amassed "sufficient offensive combat power on any one axis to achieve a decisive effect," the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 14.

Russia's immediate goal may be to advance west to the Zherebets River in the eastern region of Donbas as it aims to recapture the territories liberated by Ukraine in September-November last year, according to the report.

Over the past three days, Russia's Wagner paramilitary group has "almost certainly" made further small gains around the northern outskirts of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk Oblast, including into the town of Krasna Hora, the ministry wrote.

Wagner Group's founder Evgenii Prigozhin reported the seizure of Krasna Hora on Feb. 12, which was disputed later by Ukraine.

However, Ukraine's Armed Forces continue organized defense in the area as Russia's tactical advance to the south of Bakhmut "likely made little progress," reads the report.

Russian troops are conducting offensive actions in the northern part of Donbas as well, particularly in the Kreminna-Svatove sector of Luhansk Oblast, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.

"Although each local attack remains too small to achieve a significant breakthrough," it added.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Feb. 13 that Russia had already started its new offensive in Ukraine, "sending in thousands and thousands more troops."

Official: Russia ‘threw its full strength’ into encircling Bakhmut.
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.